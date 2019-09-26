Clear

Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River

A group of Wabash Valley children can call themselves conquerors of the mighty Wabash River.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley children can call themselves conquerors of the mighty Wabash River.

It's after a river expedition on Thursday.

8th grade Vigo County 4-H'ers took the trip.

The Sullivan County Soil and Water Conservation District put it on.

Students started at a drop off point in the Wabash in Hutsonville, Illinois and from there they rafted to Merom Bluff Park in Sullivan County.

Organizers say the trip is a community effort, and it takes several volunteers and sponsors.

But they say it was worth it to educate the children.

This is the 19th year for the event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
A Clear, Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin on the River

Image

Hospital begins offering mental health first aid courses

Image

New boutique opens in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

Image

Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River

Image

Tobacco Free Task Force fighting to end smoking on ISU's campus

Image

Fall Season Outlook

Image

Vigo County Jail release procedures 6:00

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Second-graders take part in 'Mini Pioneer Days'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say