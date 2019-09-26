Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley children can call themselves conquerors of the mighty Wabash River.

It's after a river expedition on Thursday.

8th grade Vigo County 4-H'ers took the trip.

The Sullivan County Soil and Water Conservation District put it on.

Students started at a drop off point in the Wabash in Hutsonville, Illinois and from there they rafted to Merom Bluff Park in Sullivan County.

Organizers say the trip is a community effort, and it takes several volunteers and sponsors.

But they say it was worth it to educate the children.

This is the 19th year for the event.