Wabash Valley kids celebrate school choice

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is National School Choice Week.

Students at the Rural Community Academy celebrated with a special pep rally.

School choice week honors the choice parents have to pick the best school for their children.

Students and staff did different cheers highlighting everyone in the school.

They even got pumped up about the weekend archery competition.

"I think my two teachers are really nice. They help us a lot. They help with my school work and help me get my grades up," 5th grader Annabel Grant.

If you would like to learn more about school choice week, click here.