Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wabash Valley gym offers free workout to help people meet their fitness goals in the new year

Brother's Gym in Brazil opened for "Resolution Sunday." It was a free workout session with staff members.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 9:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We're wrapping up the first week of the new year, and maybe you're new year's resolution was spending more time in the gym.

That's why folks at a Wabash Valley gym are helping people meet their fitness goals.

Brother's Gym in Brazil opened for "Resolution Sunday."

It was a free workout session with staff members.

Current gym members and those looking to join were invited.

The goal was to help people find the best gym for them, and get them on the right track on their fitness journey.

"You truly feel like you're a part of the community, and you want to be a better community. Everybody that comes in here is trying to make themselves better, so if we can in turn help them get better, then we can help Brazil, Indiana become better, because we love being here," said Jeremey Peevler, Owner.

There were nearly 20 people at the workout session.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Clear & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing of the Wabash River

Image

Pfaff focusing on healthcare and education

Image

Scammers pose as Duke Energy employees

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Winter Bridal Showcase

Image

First Farmers Market of the new year

Image

FIRST Robotics Competition kickoff

Image

Sheriff voices concern after first year

Image

1981 cold case murder investigation

Image

4 come out for anti-war protest in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans