Wabash Valley gym offers free workout to help people meet their fitness goals in the new year

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We're wrapping up the first week of the new year, and maybe you're new year's resolution was spending more time in the gym.

That's why folks at a Wabash Valley gym are helping people meet their fitness goals.

Brother's Gym in Brazil opened for "Resolution Sunday."

It was a free workout session with staff members.

Current gym members and those looking to join were invited.

The goal was to help people find the best gym for them, and get them on the right track on their fitness journey.

"You truly feel like you're a part of the community, and you want to be a better community. Everybody that comes in here is trying to make themselves better, so if we can in turn help them get better, then we can help Brazil, Indiana become better, because we love being here," said Jeremey Peevler, Owner.

There were nearly 20 people at the workout session.