Wabash Valley groups team up for weekend Drug Take-Back event

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's all hands on deck to fight a nationwide epidemic of drug abuse.

That's why leaders are counting on you to do your part.

This weekend, groups across the country will host 'Drug Take-Back Day.'

That's where you can properly get rid of prescription drugs that you no longer need.

Just last year, nearly 458 tons of expired, unwanted, and unused medications were collected nationwide.

That keeps those unwanted and potentially dangerous medications out of the cabinets and possibly out of the wrong hands.

Drug-Free Vigo County and Chances and Services For Youth will host a drug take-back day on Saturday.

They are teaming up with local, state, and ISU PD.

From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. volunteers will safely collect your unneeded prescriptions using a drop off box.

All you have to do is drive up to The Meadows Shopping Center parking lot, at 25th and Poplar.

Needles, vitamins, and liquids will not be accepted.