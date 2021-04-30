Wabash Valley group works to help a local grocery store employee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley group rallied to support a very popular employee.

Chris Ennis works at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute. He is a familiar face at the grocery store.

Recently, a customer said some not-so-nice words to Chris and had him feeling down.

Many more customers and co-workers have since learned of the encounter. They have chosen to use their words to lift him up.

That is why the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies got in on it. They had a ride through at Baesler's.

The goal was to help lift Chris's spirits.