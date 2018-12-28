Wabash Valley fire department creates unique American flag

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley fire department has a unique flag for its station.
The Washington Township Fire Department recently finished building a new facility.
It features an American flag made out of used fire hose.
Recycled fire hose makes up the flag's stripes.
The stars are painted pieces of hose.
Craig Wichman made the flag for the firehouse.
Assistant chief David Gray said the flag represents the fire station's past.
"It just means a lot to the members and it should mean a lot to the community," Assistant Chief David Gray.
The creator is currently a firefighter at Washington Township.
