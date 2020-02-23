Clear

Wabash Valley farmers prepare for a busy spring

Wabash Valley farmers are getting ready for a busy spring after a mild winter and wet fall.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 10:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a mild winter for us here in the Wabash Valley. And farmers are gearing up for a busier spring because of it.

News 10 talked to a local farmer on what he expects the impact to be on farms in the area. He told us, because of moisture last fall they couldn't get everything done they needed to. So that puts them a little behind. He also told us, the higher temperatures could mean more bugs, bacteria, and fungus come spring. 

"We like to have that real hard cold freezing weather that deals with all of those problems. So we might have to deal with a few more of those this spring," Dwight Ludwig said.

Right now, farmers are working on their equipment so they are ready come planting season.

