Wabash Valley farmer says soybeans are in good shape

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Farmers in the Wabash Valley are taking advantage of these dry and warm conditions by getting as much harvesting done before our next round of rain. Last week, we learned that corn yield could be taking a hit this harvest season because of tar spot disease. Although corn crop is creating some hurdles for the farming community, one farmer says soybeans are thriving!

"Things just clicked. Everything fell into place this year, and things are looking good," said Kevin Cox, the Owner of TST Farms in Brazil, Indiana.

As of Monday, Cox and his team have harvested 500 acres of soybeans. He said he's on track for his best yield numbers yet but knows current conditions aren't final.

"So far in the fields we've been in, everything has been 15-20% better than what we normally would've seen come out of it so, again, that can all change, but right now we're really pleased with what we're seeing," Cox explained.

This year, Cox decided to try something different by planting earlier to manage crops to a higher degree. He said early planting helped with the success, but when it comes to farming, a lot is out of his control.

"We can do everything right, and the thing we depend on the most is the weather, and that's something I can't control," Cox said.

According to Cox, in a perfect world, there'd be no rain until Thanksgiving, so he and his team can get the job done quickly and smoothly.

Cox told News 10 that warm, dry, and breezy conditions not only allow farmers to work longer hours, but also help dry crops naturally.