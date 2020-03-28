Wabash Valley family puts Nativity scene up to spread cheer

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A family in Washington, Indiana is working to spread some cheer during these hard times.

That's with their nativity scene!

The Harbstreit family puts it up every year for Christmas.

Just last week, they put the Nativity scene back out for folks to enjoy.

Family members said they wanted to do their part to spread some positivity.

"There's a lot of questions running through people's minds. A lot of heartache and stressful times, and we just really thought it was appropriate given what the meaning of this manger scene is. We just really thought it was appropriate to display it again," said Aaron Harbstreit.

This is located about 6.5 miles north of Washington.

That's on State Road 57.