Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wabash Valley family puts Nativity scene up to spread cheer

The Harbstreit family puts the display up every year for Christmas, but last week, they decided to put it back out to brighten people's day.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A family in Washington, Indiana is working to spread some cheer during these hard times.

That's with their nativity scene!

The Harbstreit family puts it up every year for Christmas.

Just last week, they put the Nativity scene back out for folks to enjoy.

Family members said they wanted to do their part to spread some positivity.

"There's a lot of questions running through people's minds. A lot of heartache and stressful times, and we just really thought it was appropriate given what the meaning of this manger scene is. We just really thought it was appropriate to display it again," said Aaron Harbstreit.

This is located about 6.5 miles north of Washington.

That's on State Road 57.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Windy with scattered thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Severe Storm Outlook

Image

Who is eligible for a payment from the stimulus relief package?

Image

Seniors talk about IHSAA Tourney

Image

Part 2 - Gerry Dick from Inside INdiana business weighs in on the economic impact of COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Image

Terre Haute Humane Society hands out dog and cat food to local pet owners

Image

Terre Haute woman creates a central place for Vigo County residents to receive community help amid c

Image

Bloomfield restaurants, volunteers work together to provide meals for students

Image

Navy Support Activity Crane adds restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities