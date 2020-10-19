Wabash Valley election clerks prepare for a hectic Election Day

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are 15 days away from Election Day! County clerks around the Wabash Valley are preparing for what may be their most labor intensive election.

Different states around the country, like swing state Florida, have already began counting presidential election ballots. This is in an effort to get ahead of the craziness of Election Night. Unfortunately, county clerks here in Indiana aren’t so lucky. State law says the Hoosier State cannot start counting ballots until noon on Election Day. This puts some stress on clerks here in the Wabash Valley.

News 10 spoke with Clay County Election Clerk Anola Gallion on Monday. She says they have had a really good turnout for this election averaging more than 200 voters a day.

The state of Indiana did not lift restrictions on mail-in voting like they did in the primary election. Even still, Gallion says there are more people turning out to vote for the presidential election. They have five times as many mail-in ballots to count in comparison to 2016.

Gallion says the clerk’s office is already sorting ballots to make the job less time consuming on Election Day, but it will still be a huge job. She expects their small county to get everything counted by 6PM on Election Night, but she says bigger counties around Indiana may have to wait.

Because we are a smaller county and we were able to handle the load in the primary that was comparable, I think here we will be okay,” Gallion said, “However, the ballot totals I’ve heard coming out of larger counties like Marion and Hancock—they’ve had thousands more [mail-in ballots] than we have and definitely in those places I don’t think it’s going to happen on election night.”

Remember, Indiana is one of the first states to have their polls close on election night. You still have time to request your mail-in ballot. That deadline is on October 22nd.