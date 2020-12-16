Wabash Valley could see COVID vaccine by the end of the week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Health officials are being moved to tears at the sight of a COVID-19 vaccine in our state. They said they can see light at the end of the tunnel, but we aren't out of the dark just yet.

A video played during Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's press conference, Wednesday, It was the first shipment and first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being used in Indiana.

It's a video that brought the State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box to tears.

"When we received reports of the vaccine first hitting our state and first going in arms and then pictures showing people actually getting it, it has just been overwhelming to all of us. So, it is the light at the end of the tunnel. We are still in the tunnel, but it is the light at the end of the tunnel," Dr. Box said.

Wednesday, the first 5 hospitals in the state of Indiana officially got and started the first COVID vaccine. State leaders said 50 more hospitals around the state. including right here in the Wabash Valley, should get their first shipment by the end of the week.

Those vaccines are going to front line workers and long term care facilities first. State leaders said the general public might not see a vaccine for another few months and even then, things won't go back to normal right away.

"While this vaccine is the light at the end of what's been a very long, dark tunnel, it will still be a number of months before we can make vaccine available to every Hoosier who wants it across our state," Dr. Box said.

"That doesn't mean that we get to relax on the things that have helped us get to this point and we'll need to continue to do for months and months ahead," Governor Holcomb said.

The state has a site with everything you need to know about the vaccine. You can find that, here.

Moderna is also seeking emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. Officials said that could be approved as early as Friday.