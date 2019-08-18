Wabash Valley congregation enjoys services in brand new church built in just 30 hours

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley congregation enjoyed service in a brand new church Sunday.

That's after the church was built in just 30 hours.

This is the new Crosspoints Apostolic Sanctuary in Paris, Illinois.

Crews started working on the new building on Friday morning.

They finished things up Saturday afternoon.

The new church is located at 802 North High Street in Paris.

News 10 was there for the first service at the new location.

Those who helped put everything together said it's a great feeling to give back.

"It's a blessing to me to be able to come back to the community that helped create the man that I am today and build a church right here in this community," said Darrin Weddle, contractor.

North American Missions leads church builds across the country.