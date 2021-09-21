Wabash Valley community sees recent surge in COVID-19 cases begin to let up

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - During the surge of the delta variant Knox county saw daily new cases in the triple digits. This far exceeded any one day in 2020. But now, those numbers are beginning to wane.

Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "The schools have all mandated masks, and we are seeing decreasing numbers of new positive cases each day. We're seeing an average of 20-25, which is down from 40-50 a day."

Stewart says there have been 17 additional deaths since the recent surge.

The surge has also caused overcrowding at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. As case numbers go down, so do the cases that require hospitalization. Right now, all those who are at the hospital are unvaccinated.

Stewart explains, "When we started getting delta and an increase in cases and going back to school, we saw a nice increase in people initially getting their vaccine."

Stewart believes masking and vaccines have led to the decrease in the delta variant. Right now, Knox county has a 7% positivity rate. The health department expects the county to return to a yellow status in a few weeks.

New variants of covid-19 have been identified around the globe. Stewart advises that everyone needs to continue to be vigilant.

Stewart explains, "We really need to wear a mask in public places, and we need to continue the vaccination process. So that we can reach a state of herd immunity and protection so that we can really get this under control."