Wabash Valley community members speak out on school shootings

Community residents spoke out on school shootings and shared if they're fearful of something like that happening right here in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 6:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- It can happen anywhere, at any time.

We are talking about school shootings.

According to a preliminary study, 56 percent of all Hoosiers are afraid it will happen in their community.

Ball State University conducted the study. It asked how afraid people are of a school shooting happening in their community.

Two people right here in Terre Haute have very different views on safety for themselves and their kids.

One of those people is Michele Orndorff.

"I send my kids to school every day you know I'm not fearful of that or I wouldn't be sending them to school. You know education is very very important having them get an education is so important for their physical health their mental health, so we have to keep sending them to school," Orndorff said.

Some people said they can't shake the fact that there are so many incidents happening in our country.

Glen Livesay is a professor at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

"It's concerning the uptake in how many there have been in the last even like three years. You know I find that like the most recent one in Thousand Oaks it's like crazy," Livesay

He said compared to where he grew up in California, he believes Terre Haute is a safe place, but being a college professor, a school shooting can sometimes still be in the back of his mind.

"You think back to the Virginia Tech massacre it was insane you know. I mean lock the doors, very targeted very specific.. that worry's me," Livesay said.

Meanwhile, some say being afraid isn't worth it.

"I just don't like to live in fear. Fear really takes away from your mental health, away from your physical health. I never want to wake up in fear so you know really having that positive thinking you know throughout the world hopefully that makes the world better," Orndorff said.

News 10 did a Twitter poll earlier today asking people if they were afraid of something like this happening right here in the Wabash Valley. The results were near 50-50.

