Wabash Valley communities receive over $1 million to repair roads

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities in the Wabash Valley are getting over $1 million to improve roads and bridges.

This is coming through a grant. The community crossings matching grant program was established in 2016.

Through this program, Terre Haute is getting more than $835,000. Vigo County will get more than $217,000.

News 10 went out to these roads Wednesday to see how they are coming along and talked to the man in charge of repairs.

This annual grant changes from year to year and so do the projects it funds.

This year almost 15 miles of roads in Terre Haute and Vigo County alone will see repairs.

Larry Robbins oversees the work as Vigo County engineer.

He says what they are doing will make the roads much smoother.

"That really restores our pavement to where it needs to be and really makes for a nice road," said Robbins.

Some of the roads being repaired are Hawthorne Avenue and Feree Drive at the intersection of Eldridge Avenue.

When you look at some of these newly-paved roads, you will see they are brand new.

Robbins says maintenance like this is less expensive than completely redoing the road.

"The more vehicles on the road, the more that road gets abused, so we have to be more diligent in making sure we take care of those," said Robbins.

Robbins says managing crews and fixing the roads are part of a thankless job.

He says when it comes to community feedback, no news is good news.

"As long as the roads are in decent shape you (the highway department) usually don't get a response. People are, you know, they very seldom tell you thank you for doing a good job in our industry," said Robbins.

Robbins says this can be frustrating as a manager, but he says the workers fixing the roads every day would be grateful for some appreciation.

"The guys that are out there on the road, you know, day in and day out, you know, those are the guys that appreciate the thank you's the most. So if you're out there and they're out there filling that pothole that you complained about the week before, just, you know, honk. Tell them thanks," said Robbins.

When News 10 was out there we drove the length of a few of the roads.

You could see some of them were so newly paved, there was not even a center line painted yet.