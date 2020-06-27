Wabash Valley communities in Illinois enjoy beginning of Phase 4 over the weekend

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - The state of Illinois is at the beginning of opening back up. Phase 4 of Restore Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic is underway.

Bars, restaurants, retail stores, parks, pools, barbershops, and movie theatres are at the beginning stages of opening back up with limited capacity.

Many businesses are opening back up for the first time since March. This includes Pelican Cove Aquatic Center in Robinson, Illinois. They've been closed for three and a half months.

Robinson's Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Mike Shimer says 286 people showed up on the first day of being back open. Although it's a little different, he says the community is excited for the pool to be back up and running again.

"From what I've seen, the public is very cooperative," Shimer said, "They're interested in being here. They understand that we must adhere to several new rules. You can see that they want to be here and will do that."

Some of those new rules include taking temperatures at the door, offering handwashing stations, and limiting capacity to 50%.

The same goes for the Paris Theatre in Paris, Illinois. It also just opened for the first time since March. Theatre owner Brent Barnhart says abiding by these restrictions will help his staff ease back into work.

"Obviously everyone in Paris, the surrounding communities, and our staff are all very excited to be reopened and showing movies again," Barnhart said, "It's a good opportunity to have a slow reopen and feel out how everything is going to operate moving forward."

Shimer says he thinks all the people of Illinois are going to continue working together. He's happy to get back in a routine.

"We're impressed that people are trying to socially distance even in this climate," he concluded, "I think everyone in our community is very happy to be back to some semblance of normalcy."

It's important to remember that Governor JB Pritzker has said that this may be all subject to change based on the latest data and guidance on a state and national level.