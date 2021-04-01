Wabash Valley colleges and universities - how will they handle the COVID-19 vaccine?

News 10 has reached out to higher learning institutions in the Wabash Valley to learn more about their plans for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what they told us.

Indiana State University

Indiana State University is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and will have COVID-19 vaccines available on campus next week for students and employees.

Some details are still being finalized.

Only students and employees can get the vaccine on campus. Students will be prioritized, based on guidance from the State Department of Health. Students will have 48 hours to make an appointment online before employees can sign up for a vaccination.

There will be about 120 doses available per day. Second doses will also be available on campus, but students and employees can get their second dose at another location if desired. The second dose should be administered no sooner than 21 days after the first dose and no later than 45 days.

There is no charge for the vaccine and the university strongly encourages everyone to get the vaccine.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with local colleges and universities, and SMWC will open its own clinic in the Oakley Student Center in the lower level of Le Fer Hall. This will allow students to receive the two-dose vaccine before the term ends in early May.

The first dose will be administered on April 7, 8 and 9 from noon to 6 p.m. The second dose will be available April 28, 29 and 30 from noon to 6 p.m. An appointment will be made for the second dose at the time the first shot is administered. Vaccines will be administered by trained healthcare providers who are registered with the state of Indiana.

Janet Clark, Ph.D., vice president for academic and student affairs, says SMWC encourages all individuals who are able to do their part to end the pandemic by participating in the vaccine.

“Our ability to return to pre-COVID-19 activities and operations through the summer and next fall is dependent on the number of individuals who choose to be vaccinated,” Clark stated. “I am pleased with the efforts of the SMWC community to continue to make health and safety a priority and how well the protocols have been followed. I applaud everyone for doing their part!”

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Rose-Hulman did not have any specific information to pass along but directed us to this link for further updates.

Vincennes University

In another significant step forward in returning to a more traditional 2021 Fall Semester, Vincennes University is partnering with the Knox County Health Department to begin administering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to the VU community.

“The safety of our faculty, staff, students is the highest priority for Vincennes University, and we will take every measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We’ve done amazingly well in keeping all of our sites safe despite the challenges caused by the pandemic. By offering vaccinations to students, faculty, staff, and eligible immediate family members of faculty and staff, this represents a step forward on the path to normalcy. We greatly appreciate the partnership with Dr. Alan Stewart and the Knox County Health Department in providing this resource. I have been vaccinated and I encourage others to do the same. We must all do our part to help stop COVID-19,” VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson said.

All VU students, faculty, staff, and immediate family members of faculty and staff 18 and older are eligible. The clinic is not open to the general public. There is no charge to receive the vaccine. Vaccination is not mandatory for VU students, faculty, and staff.

VU will host its first COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, April 8, from 2-6 p.m. at Green Activities Center, 120 W. Harrison St. on the Vincennes Campus. The vaccine will be administered in two separate doses. Second vaccines will be administered on Thursday, May 6 from 2-6 p.m. at the same location.

Registration is not required. Individuals should bring an ID and an insurance card. Individuals can still receive the vaccine without insurance.

Please direct questions to Vincennes University COVID-19 Liaison and Team Lead Cindy Beaman at cbeaman@vinu.edu.

For more information on how VU is Safely Blazing Forward and the University’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, go to https://www.vinu.edu/covid-19-information-resources.

Both Lincoln Trail and Ivy Tech did not share any specific information on vaccine plans, but both said they will not require the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.