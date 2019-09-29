Wabash Valley church hosts open house to show what they have to offer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is showing the community what it has to offer.
The Memorial United Methodist Church held the Taste of Memorial open house Sunday afternoon.
Organizations that use the church and members of the congregation were there.
It's a way to learn more about the different services and ministries offered at the church.
"Memorial Church is one of the best kept secrets around, and this is just a way in which we can let the secret out of the bag and let folks know we're active, and we're doing a lot of things in the name of Jesus and trying to reach out beyond these walls," said Reverend Scott Johnson.
To find out more about worship and other services the church offers, you can contact Memorial UMC directly.
