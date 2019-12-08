Clear

Wabash Valley church hopes to teach people the reason for the season

The First Christian Church in Brazil held The Journey Sunday evening. It's an interactive tour to give folks a look at what it looked like the night Jesus Christ was born.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley church is celebrating Christmas in a unique way.

The First Christian Church in Brazil held The Journey Sunday evening.

It's an interactive tour to give folks a look at what it looked like the night Jesus Christ was born.

Organizers said their goal is to remind people of the true meaning of the season.

"It's important for us to do this in a fun way, but also in a way that people that go through will have a better understanding of the scripture and prophecy," said Jeannie Price.

This was the last night of the three day tour.

