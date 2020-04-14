Wabash Valley care facilities take steps to keep patients safe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley health care facilities are taking steps to make sure their residents are safe as we prepare to enter the peak in the number of coronavirus cases.

Providence Health Care has created a designated COVID-19 team to make sure they are prepared.

The team is made up of five volunteer nurses.

The facility has designated an area set up just in case a resident shows symptoms of the virus.

They don't have a confirmed case at this time - but officials say they want to be ahead of the game.

The members of the COVID team have also been attending training to make sure they are prepared.