Wabash Valley business to get some relief after approved for small business loan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More help could be on the way for small businesses.

Lawmakers and the president's administration are nearing a deal that includes funding for small businesses.

The federal government approved the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program last month.

It will give loans to small businesses to help keep them afloat.

While the money has run out, for now, some local businesses were approved.

That includes the FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute. The facility applied for the loan, they were approved. With services being down, the group said it's been hard to make ends meet.

Jaymie Wood is the Executive Director at the FSA Counseling Center. She said this is a weight lifted off her shoulders during these hard times.

"Moving forward it's extremely crucial that this goes through because they'll be a lot of individuals that are left out there hanging. That's not what we want to do. We want to actually increase our capacity to help," said Wood.

The center is currently offering Tele-Health services.

Wood said they're also accepting new clients. She said this loan will help them to continue to better serve those in need.

To learn more about their services, you can head to their website.

You can also contact the center at 812-232-4349.