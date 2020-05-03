Wabash Valley boy hopes to become next Kevin Orpurt

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Five-year-old Titus hopes to be a meteorologist one day.
His mom Kelly Dimbath thinks he could be the next Kevin Orpurt!
She said her three children have been using this extra time at home to create news stories using a green screen.
They even do their own editing and use a teleprompter.
Titus said he loves to wear a bow tie like Kevin.
Mom said he even wears them on e-learning days at home.
How cute!
