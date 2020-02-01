Clear

Wabash Valley bike riders to honor fallen soldiers of color for Black History Month

Riders gathered at Griffin Bike Park Saturday for the the Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley bike riders gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the start of Black History Month.

Their goal is to honor fallen soldiers of color through the Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride.

Riders gathered at Griffin Bike Park for the celebration.

It was also a chance for them to exercise and meet new people!

News 10 caught up with one of the riders.

She said it's great to see so many bikers come out for this celebration.

"It's just a really nice commemoration, because this park is also a memorial to a fallen solider, so there's a connection there. It's just a part of the mountian bike community," said Julia Reich.

The ride was also dedicated to a member of the mountain bike community who recently passed away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Another chilly night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coach Miller 500 Wins

Image

Rose MBB Wins on Senior Day

Image

Kickoff of Upward Soccer League

Image

Teams needed for Kiwanis Quiz Bowl

Image

Day with Robots

Image

Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride

Image

Soup Bowl Benefit

Image

Benefit in honor of Brian Pickens

Image

Silver Alert issued for Fountain County man

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans