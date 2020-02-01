Wabash Valley bike riders to honor fallen soldiers of color for Black History Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley bike riders gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the start of Black History Month.
Their goal is to honor fallen soldiers of color through the Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride.
Riders gathered at Griffin Bike Park for the celebration.
It was also a chance for them to exercise and meet new people!
News 10 caught up with one of the riders.
She said it's great to see so many bikers come out for this celebration.
"It's just a really nice commemoration, because this park is also a memorial to a fallen solider, so there's a connection there. It's just a part of the mountian bike community," said Julia Reich.
The ride was also dedicated to a member of the mountain bike community who recently passed away.
