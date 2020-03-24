Wabash Valley YMCA locations offer free virtual workout classes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley YMCA locations are closed right now because of the coronavirus.

That isn't stopping them from helping you to stay fit.

Instructors are offering free virtual workout classes.

Exercises vary. You can find them on the Vigo and Clay County YMCA social media pages.

Y staff members are keeping busy while the facilities are closed. They are deep cleaning and preparing summer programs.