Clear

Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

A fundraiser will take place at Built to Last Tattoo in Brazil from noon to 6 P.M. on August 11.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of tattoo artists from across the Wabash Valley are coming together to support Rachael Smith.

Rachael was recovering from the loss of her brother, Garrett Sands, and returned to tattooing at Scars and Stories in Terre Haute on June 4.

That evening, another tragedy hit.

Rachael and her husband, Danny Smith Jr. were in a motorcycle accident after swerving to miss a deer. Danny Smith Jr. lost his life. Rachael is still recovering.

Tattoo artists from Square Rose Tattoo of Sullivan, Scars, and Stories of Terre Haute, Built to Last Tattoo of Brazil, and Black Tides of Terre Haute are coming together to host a fundraiser to support Rachael as she works toward recovery.

“She is the strongest person I know,” Branden Martin, owner of Scars and Stories, said.

The event is from noon to 6 P.M. at Built to Last Tattoo in Brazil on August 11. Built to Last Tattoo is located at 15 W. National Avenue, Brazil. A sheet of tattoo designs will be available. Each tattoo is $50. All of the money raised will support Rachael Smith. More information about the event will be posted throughout the week on the Scars and Stories Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin August 7

Image

Mike Mundell bike fundraiser

Image

Why Sunshine Fuels Late Day Storms

Image

Meadows Manor North in compliance after a resident made physical sexual advances toward other reside

Image

Second Greene County Jail guard arrested in connection to sexual encounters with an inmate

Image

Report into Tess Brooks-Stephens ballot case in the hands of a special prosecutor

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Choir Department Returns to West Vigo High School

Image

Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

Image

ATV ordinance well-received in Vigo County, leaders say

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal