Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of tattoo artists from across the Wabash Valley are coming together to support Rachael Smith.

Rachael was recovering from the loss of her brother, Garrett Sands, and returned to tattooing at Scars and Stories in Terre Haute on June 4.

That evening, another tragedy hit.

Rachael and her husband, Danny Smith Jr. were in a motorcycle accident after swerving to miss a deer. Danny Smith Jr. lost his life. Rachael is still recovering.

Tattoo artists from Square Rose Tattoo of Sullivan, Scars, and Stories of Terre Haute, Built to Last Tattoo of Brazil, and Black Tides of Terre Haute are coming together to host a fundraiser to support Rachael as she works toward recovery.

“She is the strongest person I know,” Branden Martin, owner of Scars and Stories, said.

The event is from noon to 6 P.M. at Built to Last Tattoo in Brazil on August 11. Built to Last Tattoo is located at 15 W. National Avenue, Brazil. A sheet of tattoo designs will be available. Each tattoo is $50. All of the money raised will support Rachael Smith. More information about the event will be posted throughout the week on the Scars and Stories Facebook page.