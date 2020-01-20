Clear

ISU Students give back for MLK Day

Students at Indiana State University volunteered their time on Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Giving back was the theme of the day for Indiana State University students and staff.

We caught-up with student volunteers Monday morning at the goodwill on S. 3rd St. in Terre Haute. Students were collecting and sorting donations.

Volunteers say giving back is very important on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Roughly 90 ISU volunteers participated in several giving back activities today.

