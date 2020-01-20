ISU Students give back for MLK Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Giving back was the theme of the day for Indiana State University students and staff.
We caught-up with student volunteers Monday morning at the goodwill on S. 3rd St. in Terre Haute. Students were collecting and sorting donations.
Volunteers say giving back is very important on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Roughly 90 ISU volunteers participated in several giving back activities today.
