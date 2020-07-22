Wabash Valley Schools Prepare for Re-Entry: Parents React

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across the Wabash Valley are slated to return to school in less than three weeks. News 10 investigated how schools in our area compare with their re-entry plans.

Starting up north, North Vermillion Community School Corporation actually just had its back-to-school plan approved Tuesday evening at a school board meeting. It will be posted on the school corporation's website on Wednesday night.

South Vermillion Community and Clay Community, in addition to Northeast School Corporation all have similar approaches. They will be using the community risk level as the driving force in their decision making. Green signifying low spread, yellow meaning moderate spread, and red indicating a substantial spread of COVID-19 followed by extended e-learning options for students.

North Central Parke Community and Southwest School Corporation in Sullivan round out the list with standard re-entry plans this fall. There will only be two educational options: in-person instruction with safety measures in place and virtual, online learning where students can stay home.

Danyel Hall works in the cafeteria as a lunch lady and is a parent of two children in the Southwest School Corporation. She's quite nervous as she looks ahead to the school year for herself and her children.

"I feel like they are going to do everything they can to keep the children and staff safe," Hall said, "It's just concerning because if one person comes into that school with the virus then everyone is at risk to get it."

"I think it's concerning because we can't even open everything at full capacity now," she continued, "I don't see how all these kids in the cafeteria getting their lunches is going to work."

Hall is gearing up to send a third-grader and a kindergartner to school this fall. She says she considered enrolling them in virtual school to ensure their safety, but her youngest is very excited about her first year of being at school. She says this creates a tough situation for not only her but a lot of parents.

"My plan is to send them, but I am very nervous because the cases just keep rising," Hall concluded, "I'm hoping that they go down whenever we start school, but I feel like that is not going to happen. It's just a very tough time to be a parent of school-aged kids right now."

Hall says many parents are in the same boat trying to decide what's best for their children. It will be something to pay close attention to as schools prepare for the upcoming school year.