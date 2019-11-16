Wabash Valley Road Runners host 30th annual Fall Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is encouraging people to get active!

The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the annual Fall Classic Saturday morning.

It happened at Hawthorn Park in Vigo County.

This was the 30th year for the Fall Classic.

It's also the 5th year in a row for the Road Runners Club of America State 10K Championship Race.

Runners got to take in the beautiful sights of Hawthorn Park along the way.

Runners were also treated to some post race chili.