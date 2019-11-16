TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is encouraging people to get active!
The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the annual Fall Classic Saturday morning.
It happened at Hawthorn Park in Vigo County.
This was the 30th year for the Fall Classic.
It's also the 5th year in a row for the Road Runners Club of America State 10K Championship Race.
Runners got to take in the beautiful sights of Hawthorn Park along the way.
Runners were also treated to some post race chili.
Related Content
- Wabash Valley Road Runners host 30th annual Fall Classic
- Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot
- 30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley hopes to raise $50,000
- 18th annual Firecracker 5K draws in hundreds of runners from across the Wabash Valley
- Major Wabash Valley road projects in 2018
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley held Annual Holiday Celebration
- Annual Wabash Valley Music Hall of Fame Picnic held
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
Scroll for more content...