Christmas in the Park 5K held, annual lighting ceremony to happen Monday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday's weather didn't stop runners across the Wabash Valley from lacing up their sneakers.

The Wabash Valley Road Runners held a 5K and 3K race Sunday afternoon at Deming Park.

It's part of Christmas in the Park.

Santa Claus even stopped by to bring hot chocolate and some treats to the kiddos.

All proceeds go to the Clothe a Child organization.

"Everybody can see the park and see most of the decorations that are done for Christmas in the Park, so it's very important that this race keeps going year after year," said Nick Braun.

This was the last official race of the season for the Road Runners.

The Christmas in the Park celebration continues Monday night at the annual lighting of Deming Park ceremony.

This is where the folks can get in the holiday spirit.

The shelters at the park will be lit Monday evening.

Several local non-profit organizations have decorated these shelters, all to get you in the holiday spirit.

There will also be the annual candy cane hunt, fireworks and a visit from Santa.

Again, that's Monday night at 6 at Deming Park.