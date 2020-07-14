Wabash Valley Reacts to Federal Execution on Tuesday Morning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot of people are sharing their thoughts Tuesday morning regarding Captial Punishment with the executions resuming right here in Terre Haute.

Sister Paula Damiano of the Sisters of Providence says she woke up on Tuesday morning surprised and disappointed. She was a part of the several people who peacefully protested Monday's federal execution. She says she went to sleep on Monday night somewhat relieved thinking the execution had been put on hold--she wasn't alone.

Indianapolis lawyer and activist Ashley Kincaid Eve was also in Terre Haute Monday protesting the execution. She says she didn't leave until midnight when she and others though it was decided that the execution would and could not happen.

Both women say it was very shocking and disappointing news to wake up to Tuesday morning.

"We believe so strongly that this is not the way of peace and love and mercy," Sister Damiano said.

"For the Supreme Court to decide at 2 o'clock in the morning in a five to four decision about the fate of four lives--it's unbelievable to me," Kincaid Eve said, "I'm shocked at myself for even having hope."

Noah Cacovski has lived in Terre Haute for seven years and studied history at Indiana State University. He says for a long time, he was in favor of Capital Punishment.

"The idea of, okay, this guy murdered a whole family. He should die," Cacovski explained, "I didn't ever really think too deeply about the logic of morals. I just saw an eye for an eye sort of thing."

Then Cacovski decided to study the numbers behind federal executions. For example, here in Indiana, the cost of an average death penalty case between legal appeal fees and actual execution fees is about $450,000. This is versus the average cost of an inmate serving life without parole being only around $43,000.

"That's taxpayer money caught up in things that could be used for something else," Cacovski concluded, "I don't think it's the best thing in the world for someone who does something like that to be alive, but at the same time, I don't want to spend $4 million on something like that when we could spend $400,000 and house him in an isolated cell for the rest of his life."

Cacovski says with everything going on in the world with COVID-19, the last thing he wants to suggest is paying to execute another person.