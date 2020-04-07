Here's a look a boxcar with quite the history has made a historic trip to its new home.

The Wabash Valley Railroad Museum is the new home of a 98 year old boxcar.

The museum teamed up with CSX to preserve the boxcar, or NYC 155524 as it's also known.

It was built in 1922 in New York and it made its way to Greencastle in 1965 where it was used in storage.

It also became scrap metal but the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum showed interest.

It's got some history with the area. Big Four Railroad which was running right threw here in Terre Haute at Wayne Yard behind me.

It was part of the Big Four Railroad, a lot of people are familiar with Big Four Depot at 7th & Tippecanoe.

So we're always looking for things that are tied to the area.

This boxcar is one of a few pre world war cars in existence.