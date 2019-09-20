National Night Out making an impact on the youth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- It was a National Night Out in Vigo County.

Police say it's one of their most important nights of the year.

News 10 also spoke to a special 13-year-old, Levi Hollifield, who said this year's National Night Out gave him a different view of first responders.

He tod us when he heard the sirens, he heard his future calling.

"It feels like I was a cop for a little bit and it feels really awesome to be in a cop car," said Hollifield.

Fairbanks Park hosted the event.

Along with great music and food and smiles many first responders connected with people in the community.

Some, like Hollifield, even learned how to use some of the equipment.

Hollifield said this was one of the best learning experiences he's ever had.

"Feels like everybody can just have fun and learn about cops, what they do, and like help like all of us here today," said Hollifield.

Terre Haute police officer Ryan Adamson says they do this event for children like Hollifield.

Adamson wants children and adults to be comfortable with law enforcement in their neighborhoods.

"The community is our eyes and ears whether it be through social media phone calls emails whatever. at the end of the day when we have a community that we work well with it creates a stronger and safer community"

He told us events like these also strengthen law enforcement.

Adamson said they help get rid of negative stigmas some people have against first responders.

Meanwhile, Hollifield told me his dream of being a community hero, seems very possible.

"It's inspiring. It's like us but they do a little bit more like day and night," said Hollifield.

Hollifield told me he's going to make sure next year he brings 3 of his friends out to the event.

Meanwhile, we hope to get a final count of all the people who came out this year, in the coming weeks.