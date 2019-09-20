Clear

National Night Out making an impact on the youth

Police, first responders and the community are satisfied after spending the evening with each other while having some fun.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:36 AM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- It was a National Night Out in Vigo County.

Police say it's one of their most important nights of the year.

News 10 also spoke to a special 13-year-old, Levi Hollifield, who said this year's National Night Out gave him a different view of first responders.

He tod us when he heard the sirens, he heard his future calling. 

"It feels like I was a cop for a little bit and it feels really awesome to be in a cop car," said Hollifield. 

Fairbanks Park hosted the event.

Along with great music and food and smiles many first responders connected with people in the community.

Some, like Hollifield, even learned how to use some of the equipment.

Hollifield said this was one of the best learning experiences he's ever had. 

"Feels like everybody can just have fun and learn about cops, what they do, and like help like all of us here today," said Hollifield. 

Terre Haute police officer Ryan Adamson says they do this event for children like Hollifield.

Adamson wants children and adults to be comfortable with law enforcement in their neighborhoods.

"The community is our eyes and ears whether it be through social media phone calls emails whatever. at the end of the day when we have a community that we work well with it creates a stronger and safer community"

He told us events like these also strengthen law enforcement.

Adamson said they help get rid of negative stigmas some people have against first responders.

Meanwhile, Hollifield told me his dream of being a community hero, seems very possible.

"It's inspiring. It's like us but they do a little bit more like day and night," said Hollifield. 

Hollifield told me he's going to make sure next year he brings 3 of his friends out to the event.

Meanwhile, we hope to get a final count of all the people who came out this year, in the coming weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
A Quiet Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sunny and very warm. Light south breeze. High: 88°

Image

National Night Out making an impact on the youth

Image

Thursday night weather

Image

Cup Trophy

Image

Trey Goodman

Image

ND-West Vigo preview

Image

L&A Family Farms joins in on fall fun

Image

Hey Kevin: Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Trent Miles selected as new Boys and Girls Club leader

Image

Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator