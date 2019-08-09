Clear

Wabash Valley Nearing Drought Status

The US Drought Monitor has parts of the Wabash Valley starting to move toward the "abnormally dry" phase.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dry weather is moving across the valley. When this happens, we look to the Drought Monitor.

What the drought monitor does, is look at all areas of the country, and it breaks down the areas that have seen less rain.

Yellow is the area affected right now, which stands for abnormally dry.

While this is the lowest category on the drought monitor, in just a week, it has crept much closer to the Wabash Valley.

Right now, it's not looking like we will get much relief.

A quick look at the Climate Prediction Center and the next two weeks are looking "below average" as far as rainfall goes.

If you want a closer look at the drought monitor, just follow this link: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Music Therapy hits all the right notes

Image

Hey Kevin 8-9

Image

Stuff the Bus campaign makes its final stop in Marshall

Image

Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

Image

Redbird State Recreation Area reopens after months of work

Image

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

Extended video from the Death Wish Challenge

Image

Fork in the Road: Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan has a pizza so hot...you need to sign a waiver

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal