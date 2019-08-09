Wabash Valley Nearing Drought Status

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dry weather is moving across the valley. When this happens, we look to the Drought Monitor.

What the drought monitor does, is look at all areas of the country, and it breaks down the areas that have seen less rain.

Yellow is the area affected right now, which stands for abnormally dry.

While this is the lowest category on the drought monitor, in just a week, it has crept much closer to the Wabash Valley.

Right now, it's not looking like we will get much relief.

A quick look at the Climate Prediction Center and the next two weeks are looking "below average" as far as rainfall goes.

If you want a closer look at the drought monitor, just follow this link: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/