Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame induction banquet to be held Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame induction banquet is being held Sunday.
The goal of the event is to promote "fellowship and friendship" among all musicians.
It's happening at the Zorah Shrine in Terre Haute from noon to 6 p.m.
17 area musicians will be inducted.
The banquet will feature live music, food and even an auction and drawings.
Tickets are just $15, and you can buy them at the door.
