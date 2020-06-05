Wabash Valley Lemonade Day postponed until fall, but here's how you can start getting ready now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another summer activity is also seeing changes with the pandemic.

The Wabash Valley Lemonade Day has been postponed until sometime in the fall.

The annual event gives children a chance to learn what it's like to be an entrepreneur.

Children run lemonade stands, and then give the money to charity.

Chances and Services for Youth organize this event locally. They say they want to make sure children can get the most out of the experience.

Your child can start getting ready now. You can download 'Lemonopolis' for free.

It's the online version of the Lemonade Day Program.

Lessons are focused on business planning, product development, managing money, and more.