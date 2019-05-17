Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute are going riding for a good cause.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies is set to host the 'Go Topless Jeep Day for P.I.N.K. Ride.'

On Friday, members showed off some of the Jeeps that will be in the ride.

All of the money raised at the event will go to P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute.

It's an organization that helps people in the Wabash Valley whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

Members say it's a great way to get out and support the cause.

"Jeep people are kind of unique. You know, they look for any reason to, you know, get out here in the wind...and on a great day, like we are going to have tomorrow, it's just a great chance to do that. When you are helping an organization like P.I.N.K. that helped so many other people, it's just an easy thing to do," Mike Latta, from the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies said.

The ride kicks off on Saturday morning at 10:00 at the Terre Haute Airport.

There's a party following the ride, set for 4:30 p.m.

If you haven't registered yet, you still can on Saturday morning, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

For more information on the event, check them out on Facebook right here.