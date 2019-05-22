Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $26,000 for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have seen a lot of Jeeps around Terre Haute last weekend.

They were likely around for a Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies event called 'Going Topless for P.I.N.K.'

This is the third straight year for the event.

It is held in conjunction with National Go Topless Jeep Day, with all of the money raised going to P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute.

Organizers say they had record attendance and raised more money this year than the last two years.

Rick Bagnoche with P.I.N.K. told us the generous spirit of the Jeep group and the community support is humbling.

"You hit a grand slam. It's unbelieve what you did this weekend. The amount of money that was raised was just unbelievable. Well over $26,000 and still counting," Bagnoche said.

The event kicked off with a Jeep show on Friday and then there was a Jeep ride on Saturday.

The $26,000 raised is one of the top fundraisers to date for the 'Go Topless Jeep Day.'