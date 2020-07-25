Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies go topless to support PINK of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed a lot of topless drivers in Terre Haute Saturday!

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies went topless for Pink of Terre Haute.

The group offers this annual ride to support PINK.

PINK stands for passion, initiative, need and knowledge.

The local organization is dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.

The jeep junkies rolled through the 12 points neighborhood, snapped some pictures and housed some good eats.

"Breast cancer doesn't care if there's a pandemic going on. It still effects those people, and they still have to have the help and support and resources that they need to get through their struggle, so, because of that we decided to go on and do this in the most responsible way that we could," said Mike Latta.

Money from ride registration goes to PINK of Terre Haute.

The jeep junkies have put together this event for the past few years.