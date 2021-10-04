Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies driving to raise funds for fallen officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hosted the THPD Memorial Fund Ride. This is all in an effort to raise funds for local fallen officers.

The Jeep Junkies set off to salute our fallen THPD officers. This included stops all over the area including a special stop at the Terre Haute Police Department.

Organizers say the purpose of Sunday's ride is to raise money for the Memorial Fund to honor local fallen officers. The memorial includes a statue honoring Detective Greg Ferency.

In the end, the hope is to make a tribute to all fallen heroes in the area.

"Ultimately our goal is to have a memorial here, not just for us but for the sheriff's department as well as the firefighters killed in the line of duty," Chief Shawn Keen of the Terre Haute Police Department said.

Sunday was also a momentous occasion for the Terre Haute Police Department. It was the first day THPD raised the American flag at their new building. The first day of operations at their new building will be on October 18.