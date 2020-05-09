Wabash Valley Herb Society hosts herb sale

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather conditions got frosty overnight on Friday, but rebounded in time for people to do some garden shopping.

The Wabash Valley Herb Society hosted an herb sale at Anderson Plants and Produce on Saturday.

The event typically held at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, but due to COVID-19, those plans changed.

Folks were able to check out a variety of herbs, plants and flowers.

"This is a big, big help to us, and shopping local, that's what everybody wants to do anymore. They're local. They've been here for quite some time, so come out and check them out," said Treva Cook.

If you didn't get to check out the sale Saturday, don't worry you still have time.

Herbs will be available through May 31st.

Anderson's Plants and Produce is located on Rosedale road in northern Vigo county.