Wabash Valley Girls Softball League makes several big announcements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Girls Softball League made three big announcements on Monday. A new name, a new partnership, and a new facility.

Plans are now underway for a new 6,400 square foot indoor training facility. It will be a year-round complex that will include turf floor, hitting nets, and multi-use batting cages.

Several members of the community were there for a groundbreaking on Monday.

The organization also shared information about its new partnership with the Indiana Gators travel organization.

The Wabash Valley Warriors travel program will now play under the Gators organization.

"With the national name, the Indiana Gators...it'll be a lot easier to get recognized and get tournaments and better opportunity for the girls to get in college," League President Joe Zigler said.