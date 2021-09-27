Wabash Valley Felines and Friends needs your help!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some furry friends at one local animal rescue need your help!

Wabash Valley Felines and Friends is an Animal Rescue Center in Vigo County.

The non-profit works to create a loving home for cats who were abandoned.

It provides cats with healthy food, medical attention, and lots of affection.

Now, the non-profit is asking for help from volunteers to help provide more homes to cats in need.

Owner, Tammy Barnett, says she is overwhelmed caring for the cats by herself.

She says she is considering closing her non-profit if she is unable to get more help...

"I just decided if we don't get more responses with volunteers I'm not going to have a choice because I can't keep doing this seven days a week -- no days off," Barnett said.