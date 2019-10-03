Wabash Valley Family Sports Center appeals denied property tax exemption

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley Family Sports Center (WVFSC) representatives and the Vigo County Assessor met in front of a judge today. The Sports Center is appealing its exemption denial from 2018.

The WVFSC is a non-profit organization located in Eastern Vigo County. The center filed a petition for exemption of property taxes last year which was denied.

There are three tracks of land that make up the WVFSC and its cross country course. Two of those tracks were reassessed a couple of years ago, however, the Sports Center says that reassessment was unfair. They say it was a ten-fold increase which they see as substantial.

Their petition for exemption of property taxation in 2018 was denied. Thursday, the Sports Center appealed that exemption denial. Sports Center Board Member David Patterson says this appeal was necessary and they look forward to the decision.

This has been our mission for 22 years. That's never wavered," he said, "To have it change after 20 years was shocking and that was the reason for our appeal."

No timeline has been given on when a decision will be made.