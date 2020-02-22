Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosts Home and Outdoor Living Expo

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- You can get ideas for your home and garden while also connecting with experts this weekend.

The Home and Outdoor Living Expo is happening at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday.

The event runs until 7 P.M. Saturday and from 11 A.M. TO 5 P.M. on Sunday. Parking is free and admission is $2 for adults.

Proceeds from the event benefit Vigo County School Corporation Vocational Trades.

For more information about the event, click here.