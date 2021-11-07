Wabash Valley Exhibition - 'Best in Show' goes to Terre Haute woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -The Swope Art Museum held its 77th Annual Wabash Valley Exhibition.

Out of over 50 artists from across both Indiana and Illinois "Best In Show" went to a woman from Terre Haute.

Alexandria McNichols-Torroledo captured this.

She calls it the Amazon Rainforest turning into a Savannah and Carbon Dioxide Emitter.

She shares a passion being from Columbia and how the rainforest can still be saved...

Besides the photo altogether, this is why it stood out.

"The initial reason is that it's invocative, and you feel the emotion that is invested in the process and the subject matter that is being addressed," Artist/director Drek Davis said.

She says she has done photography for over 10 years.

She hopes her photos will help inspire communities to make change...all to keep our planet healthy and thus keeping us healthy.