Wabash Valley Dragway to host 23rd annual Bernie Mann Memorial No Delay Nationals June 11-13

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for somewhere to get out, enjoy the outdoors and catch some fast fun, The Wabash Valley Dragway may be the place to be.

June 11-13 the 23rd annual Bernie Mann Memorial No Delay Nationals is kicking off at the track.

Organizers of the event say they expect up to 400 cars traveling from all over the country; some racers coming to the Wabash Valley from as far as Idaho.

Each day racing will start at 8:30 am and go until the races finish, which the owners say could be as late as midnight.

The economic impact in the community could also be substantial, with hotels expected to see more visitors and restaurants busier than usual.

Jake Hodges, CEO of Final Call Promotions, the team organizing this weekend's event said, "you're gonna have hotels, you're gonna have food, you're gonna have shopping centers, you're gonna have, I mean Chik-Fil-A's probably gonna pay the building off this weekend."

Tickets for the Bernie Mann Memorial race are $10 for a day or $20 for a weekend pass. There will be live bands along with the races. Spectators will also be allowed to go into the pits and meet the drivers.