Wabash Valley Dragway under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Since the 1970s The Wabash Dragway has brought racing to Terre Haute. Just recently the previous owners of the drag strip's lease came up. Instead of watching it sit for an entire year, four friends got together to make sure racing in the community continued.

Troy Mann, Tom Grover, Jay Eversole, and Doug Smith are four drag racers who are now track operators. They told News 10 they've found themselves in a very unique situation.

Mann said, "The previous people that just got finished with their contract did this for 12 years did a good job. You know, they had a passion for it and stuff like that, but you know sometimes things just have to come to an end. So, you got to move forward."

Just like the sport, they're hoping to quickly move forward.

Looking ahead to this new year they already have dates set for drag racers and spectators alike. However, first, a few things have to happen before they're ready to start those engines.

Grover said, "We've been on the other side of this wall, this is our first time on this side of the wall, so we got a lot of things to learn there. We've got a little touch-up, and clean up we want to do with the facility to kind of help it face-lift wise a little bit."

But once all is complete they're hoping the community will come out to experience the sport they love.

These new owners said they're grateful for the opportunity to be able to keep this tradition of racing going in the community.

Grover said, "We want to continue to see Terre Haute have this opportunity, but we still want to pay homage to the history of the track and keep it going."

Grover and Mann said the first race is scheduled for April 4th.

For more information on the Wabash Valley Dragway, you can click here.