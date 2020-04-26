Wabash Valley Correctional Facility officer dies of COVID-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned a Wabash Valley Correctional Facility officer has died of COVID-19.
According to the Indiana Department of Correction, Officer Gary Weinke died Saturday.
He was 67.
According to the department, this is the first death of an officer who contracted the virus.
Weinke's last day at work was at the end of March.
Leadership at the facility later learned Weinke had COVID-19 symptoms.
