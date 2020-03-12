Wabash Valley Correctional Facility officer charged with battery involving inmate

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley Correctional Facility officer has been arrested on battery charges.
Officials say someone came forward about an incident involving Correctional Officer Jaymison Bennett.
That person said Bennett battered an offender at the prison. Investigators say the did identify the victim of a battery. That person was not hospitalized.
Bennett was arrested for allegedly engaging in official misconduct and battery.
He is currently suspended - pending termination of employment.
Investigators say there is an additional investigation happening related to this incident.
