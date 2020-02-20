Wabash Valley Correctional Facility holds Black History Month program

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle held a special program on Thursday.

It was in honor of Black History Month. News 10's Rondrell Moore was the key speaker for the event. He shared stories on influential people in black history.

After that, some of the inmates shared stories about the people who inspire them.

Organizers at the facility say events like these are important to all of the offenders.

It helps connect them with the community, which is important in the rehabilitation process.

Just under 100 inmates signed up for the program.